Karen Sykes
Springfield, IL - Karen Sykes, 80, died at 7:56 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646
Springfield, IL - Karen Sykes, 80, died at 7:56 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.