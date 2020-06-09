Karen Sykes
Karen Sykes
Springfield, IL - Karen Sykes, 80, died at 7:56 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
