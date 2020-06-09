Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Karen's life story with friends and family

Share Karen's life story with friends and family

Karen Sykes

Springfield, IL - Karen Sykes, 80, died at 7:56 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store