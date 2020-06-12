Karen Sykes 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Karen Sykes, 80, of Springfield, died at 7:56 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.
Karen was born February 8, 1940, in Caney, KS, the daughter of Fred and Dorris Baker Easley. She married Rev. Tom Sykes on August 12, 1961, in Wichita, KS, and supported him throughout his ministry in the Nazarene church as a music accompanist and visitation partner. He preceded her in death on November 19, 1994.
Karen earned her bachelor's degree from Bethany Christian College, and she touched many lives through teaching and social work. Her hobbies included playing the piano, shopping, and petting "all the doggies and kitties."
She is survived by her son, Stephen (wife, Rebecca) Sykes of Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704 or the Helping Paw Project, c/o Carol Rogers, 2344 South 6th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.