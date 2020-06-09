Karl B. Wagner 1943 - 2020
Jacksonville, IL—Karl B. Wagner, 76, of Jacksonville, IL, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Winfield.
He was born Oct. 27, 1943, in Burlington, IA, the son of James and Lillie Drinkwitz Wagner.
He is survived by two daughters, Kristin Wagner and Kara (John) Endris, both of Springfield; several step-children and step-grandchildren; one brother, Ken (Penny) Wagner of Pahrump, NV; and one half-brother, Keith (Joan) Wagner of Indianapolis, IN.
Mr. Wagner was the owner and manager of Brown's Shoe Fit in Jacksonville for over 35 years. After his retirement, his love of photography led him to work for Olan Mills for several years. His people skills then led him to work in group homes in the Jacksonville area for several years. He was a veteran of the Iowa National Guard. Karl had a love of gab, and enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, and photographing his adventures. He was especially proud of his daughters and enjoyed the adventures they shared together. He loved spending time with his family and dining at Leo's.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, IA. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.