Karl B. Wagner
1943 - 2020
Jacksonville, IL—Karl B. Wagner, 76, of Jacksonville, IL, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Winfield.
He was born Oct. 27, 1943, in Burlington, IA, the son of James and Lillie Drinkwitz Wagner.
He is survived by two daughters, Kristin Wagner and Kara (John) Endris, both of Springfield; several step-children and step-grandchildren; one brother, Ken (Penny) Wagner of Pahrump, NV; and one half-brother, Keith (Joan) Wagner of Indianapolis, IN.
Mr. Wagner was the owner and manager of Brown's Shoe Fit in Jacksonville for over 35 years. After his retirement, his love of photography led him to work for Olan Mills for several years. His people skills then led him to work in group homes in the Jacksonville area for several years. He was a veteran of the Iowa National Guard. Karl had a love of gab, and enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, and photographing his adventures. He was especially proud of his daughters and enjoyed the adventures they shared together. He loved spending time with his family and dining at Leo's.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, IA. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Burial
10:30 AM
Aspen Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 9, 2020
Our sympathies to Karl's daughters. We've known Karl for many, many years. We enjoyed seeing him at Brown Shoe Fit and seeing him around town after his employment ended there. What a kind and fun guy! Praying God's blessings and comfort for you all.
Fred & Walker
Friend
June 9, 2020
So Sorry to hear about the passing of Carl I first meet him at Browns Shoe Store My Thoughts and Prayers to his daughters
JoAnn Chumley
Friend
June 9, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your father .Sharon & Mendy& Carson Baptist
Mendy Baptist
Friend
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your dad worked at Elm City Center in one of our CILA homes. He was a good worker and got along great with the guys who lived there. He will be missed.
Violet Hutton
Coworker
