Kristen and Kara

The WHOLE Peterson family wish to express our deepest sympathy and offer up prayers for you and for your Dad. He took good care of each one of us from providing a Santa at his house for our young kids to bartering with John for a certain thing of Red Wing pottery for a pair of shoes, to while Mary was in labor with one of the

kids, as he put it, "picking up from school and then feeding a dozen kids". He loved telling that last one......which was true, but not a dozen kids but we're sure it seemed like it :)

We will miss him but he will ALWAYS be a part of our family and in our stories and hearts.

With much love and prayers.

John and Mary Peterson family

Mary Peterson