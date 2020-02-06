Home

Bramley Funeral Home
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCMS)
Farmersville, IL
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCMS)
Farmersville, IL
View Map
Karl H. Fuchs


1930 - 2020
Karl H. Fuchs Obituary
Karl H. Fuchs 1930 - 2020
Farmersville, IL—Karl H. Fuchs, 89 of Farmersville passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Villas of Holly Brook in Springfield.
He was born April 15, 1930 in Farmersville, IL the son of George and Anna Doht Fuchs.
He married Earlene Moody on Jan. 7, 1951 in Farmersville and she preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 2010. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elva Thompson and a son-in-law, Rex Truebe.
Karl served in the Air National Guard from 1951 to 1957 and served in the U.S. Air Force on active duty from 1951-1952. He retired from the State of Illinois in 1991. He was a member and caretaker at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCMS). Karl was the Citizen of the Year in Farmersville in 2018.
Surviving are one son, Dean (Mary Jane) Fuchs; two daughters, Cheryl (Roger) Riney and Kim (Bill) Getchel; nine grandchildren, Carrie (Matt) Buchannan, Greta (Jered) Frankel, Kristy (Greg) Hammann, Shannon (Brian) Swierczek, Ben (April) Truebe, Kelly (Dustin) Brown, Jerrod (Emily) Fuchs, Adam (Annie) Truebe, and Ashton Fuchs; fifteen great grandchildren; one sister Mildred Brockmeyer; one brother-in-law, Tom Thompson; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 till 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Farmersville. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. till time of services at 11 a.m. Monday at the church with Rev. Michael Strong officiating. Burial will be in Rovey Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCMS) or the Farmersville Library.
Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
