Karl Knox 1958 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Karl Alexander Knox, 61, of Petersburg, Illinois, passed away on Monday, September, 2 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield. He was born on April 9, 1958, the son of James Knox and Shirley Miller in Springfield, Illinois.
Karl is survived by his wife, Carla Knox; mother, Shirley Miller (Robert); daughter, Kelsey Freeland (Andrew); Sisters, Cheryl Knox and Cindy Crowder and 3 grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and son, Kyle Knox.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Athens Christian Church in Athens, Il.
Donation can be made to the .
Please visit Karl's online obituary at hurleyfh.com to share memories and condolences. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019