Karl M. "Mick" Weissberg 1945 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Karl M. "Mick" Weissberg, 74, a life-long resident of Springfield, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born June 11, 1945 in Springfield, IL, the son of John and Auguste (Kolpak) Weissberg.
Mick was a 1963 graduate of Lanphier High School. He served in the US Army. He liked to ask people if they had ever driven a tank on the autobahn. He did!
Mick as a Certified Arborist. He retired from the Springfield Park District after serving many years as the Superintendent of Parks.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Suzann; children, John Weissberg of Brookfield, IL and Andrea Kane (husband, Ryan) of St. Charles, IL; two granddaughters, Aria Grace and Coralie Mae Weissberg and two step grandchildren, Samantha and Patrick Kane.
Also survived by brother, John (wife, Lois) Weissberg of Rochester and sisters, Evelyn Roberts of Ocklawaha, FL and Caroline Londrigan of Petersburg; Brothers-in-law, Ross Buie and Chuck (Linda) Lee of Springfield and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothea Buie, Rosemary Stoppelwerth and Nancy Davis.
Mick was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was a founding member of the Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation.
Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 West Washington St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Staab Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020