Karolee Johnson 1952 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Karolee Johnson, 67, passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on March 12, 2019.

Karolee was born on January 10, 1952, in Lincoln, IL, daughter of Vernon and Aline (Newby) Koester. She married George Johnson on June 9, 1973, in Lincoln, IL. He survives her.

Also surviving Karolee are her children, Kendra (Ryan) Paitz of Bloomington, IL, Molly (Justin) Phelps of St. Louis, MO, and Jared (Lindsay) Johnson of Bloomington, IL; five grandchildren, Mia and Henry Paitz, Wilhemina and Owen Phelps, and Paxton Johnson; her siblings, Ronald Koester of Lincoln, IL, Marcia Hornbeak of Rockford, IL, and Kathleen Koester of Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and one sister, Patricia.

Karolee was a Special Education teacher for 36 years, in the Olympia School District, at New Holland-Middletown Grade School, and at the Lincoln Junior High School. She was a member of the Lincoln Jaycees and was the first female president of the local chapter. She also served as a vice president for the state's organization. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she served as Sunday School Director. She loved coaching the Speech team at the Lincoln Junior High School, listening to music, volunteering with the Special Olympics, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Services for Karolee will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln, with Rev. Mark Peters officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial at Zion Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Karolee's name to Faith Lutheran Church, , or The Humane Society of Logan County. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019