Katherine Chambers 1953 - 2020Las Vegas , NV—Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if only, one remembers to turn on the light."J.K. RowlingKatherine Chambers was born August 17, 1953 and passed away on June 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Katherine will be dearly missed by her husband Patrick and their two daughters; Hillary (Peet) Majewski & her husband, Bill, and their children Jackson, Ryan & Brady. And Daughter Paisley Chambers and her wife Jonie Escorpiso.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Foundation in her memory.