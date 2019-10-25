Home

Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
217-625-3321
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
Katherine K. Lush Obituary
Katherine K. Lush 1946 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Katherine Kay Lush, 73, of Petersburg, Illinois, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Sunrise Nursing and Rehab in Virden. Katherine was born April 1, 1946, in Springfield, the daughter ofArthur and Hazel Bell Nissen. She was preceded in death by parents.
Katherine was a Certified Nursing Attendant, working at Memorial Medical Center and the Villa's in Sherman most of her career. She was a graduate of Petersburg Harris High School.
Katherine is survived by two sons; Brian W. Gray, of Pawnee and Sam Dahler of St. Petersburg, Florida; six grandchildren; three brothers, Gerald A. (wife, Catherine) Nissen of Greenview, Donald. Nissen of Akin, South Carolina and Dale E. Nissen of Geneva and several nieces and nephews.
The family will meet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee. A memorial Service will be held at 6p.m. with Randy Williams officiating.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Katherine Lush. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
