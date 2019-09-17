|
|
Katherine "Katie" L. Frank 1937 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Katherine "Katie" L. Frank, 82, of New Berlin, died at 11:49 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Katie was born on August 20, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of John C. and Evelyn M. Witham Koehler. She married John Frank on June 15, 1974, in New Berlin.
Katie graduated from New Berlin High School in 1954 and was employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield until her retirement in 1999. She also ran an ice cream shop in New Berlin and was known as "Katie the Ice Cream Lady." She was a volunteer with the Miss America/Miss Illinois Scholarship Program for 30 years. Katie held numerous positions as a local director, field director, board member, secretary, judge chairman, and CMNH coordinator. She also served as director of the first-ever Miss Illinois Princess Mentoring Program. Katie was very involved in her community and was instrumental in opening the West Sangamon Library District where she served as secretary and vice-president for many years. She was also a former board member and secretary for the Sangamon County Fair and served as Sangamon County Fair Queen director for nine years. Katie also coached Little League Baseball.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard C. and John Norman Koehler.
She is survived by her husband, John Frank of New Berlin; son, Bill (wife, Pat) Westwood of Berlin; grandchildren, Jon Westwood and Amanda Dunkel; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, David (wife, Debbie) Frank; and sister-in-law, Nancy Koehler.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 704 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Warren Brosi officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodwreath Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berlin Christian Church, 2580 S. Wake Rd., New Berlin, IL 62670 or a .
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019