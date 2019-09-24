|
Katherine "Kay" L. James 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Katherine "Kay" L. James, 81, of Springfield, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on August 10, 1938, in Springfield, to Anton and Ann (Powers) Butcheck, and they preceded her in death. She married William "Bill" James on September 19, 1970, and he survives.
She is also survived by her son, Ian (Melissa) James of Zionsville, IN, two grandchildren: Alistair James and Ava James, one brother, Anton (Judy) Butcheck of Springfield, and Little Dog, Eloise.
Kay was a resident of Springfield most of her life and a member of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. She worked as a Case Manager for Springfield Aids Resource Center and at Contact Ministries. Working with Aids clients was a great gift to her. She was also a member of Alpha Iota Honorary Sorority, Society of IL Mayflower Association, and Springfield Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
Visitation:4 – 7 pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service:11:00 am, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Michael Friedel and The Reverend Canon Dean Martha Bradley officiating. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019