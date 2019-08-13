|
Katherine L. Smith 1923 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Katherine Elizabeth "Kathy" Leavy Smith, 96, of Rochester, died August 10, 2019 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Kathy was born January 25, 1923 in Van Nuys, CA, the daughter of Raymond A. and Marie Sheehan Leavy. She graduated from Matawan High School in Matawan, NJ and worked at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown, NJ. In 1944, Kathy enlisted in the United States Navy WAVES. In 1946 she married Grover R. Smith in Fort Monmouth, NJ; he preceded her in death in 1999.
Kathy retired from Ameritech's Marketing Department in 1992 after 29 years of services. She farmed with her husband in the Rochester area and for 33 years she was deputy township assessor. In addition, she was a Cotton Hill Township Trustee, past president of the Sangamon County Township Officials, president of the Abe Lincoln Life Members Club, Telephone Pioneers, and the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County for 12 years. Kathy served on the executive board for the WWII Illinois Veterans Memorial and was a member of Rochester American Legion Post 274, Navy Club Ship 32, Sangamon Valley WAVES, Catholic War Veterans, and St. Jude Parish in Rochester.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Benjamin; five brothers; and three sisters.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Mary Camille of Columbia, MO; sons, George (wife, Anne) of Taylorville and James (wife, Sue) of Rochester; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the of the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Jude Parish in Rochester with Reverend Brian Alford officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail will conduct honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail or the Telephone Pioneers Shoe Program.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019