|
|
Katherine (Mount) Longworth 1917 - 2019
Champaign, IL—Katherine (Mount) Longworth, passed away September 13. She was born April 3, 1917. Daughter of Carl and Eva (Alexander) Mount.
She was preceded by her parents, her husband, Wendell Longworth, daughters, Sandra and Carla and Son-In-Law, Grady Chronister (September 2018).
She is survived by daughters Linda Chronister, and Brenda (Craig) Keller, Six Grandchildren & 12 Great Grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 am, October 14, at the McLean Methodist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019