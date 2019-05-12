|
|
Kathleen Ann Morse 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kathleen Ann Morse, 87, of Springfield, went to heaven on May 10, 2019 at Regency Care. She was born on September 6, 1931 in Ursa, Illinois to Walter and Lydia Cramm Ippensen. Kathleen married John E. Morse on June 21, 1952 and he survives.
Mrs. Morse is also survived by one daughter Betty Morse, one brother John (Fran) Ippensen, and two nieces.
Kathleen attended Western Illinois University and taught second grade for thirty one years. She sang in her church choir and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30pm on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. The family will greet friends immediately following the service from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Quincy Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cotton Hill united Methodist Church and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2019