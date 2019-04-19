Kathleen Dhabalt 1935 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Kathleen Dhabalt, 83, of Springfield, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home.

Kathleen was born on August 6, 1935 in Peoria, the daughter of James E. and Loretta Costello Dooley. She married Richard "Dick" E. Dhabalt on June 28, 1958.

Kathy graduated from Academy of Our Lady, class of 1953 and Bradley University, class of 1957. She spent a few years working outside of their home however her greatest joy was caring for her family. Kathy loved to spend time with her family, reading, and cooking. She was a devoted Catholic, praying the Rosary daily, and was a member of Christ the King Parish.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Dick of Springfield; sons, Richard J. (Sheri) Dhabalt, Daniel B. Dhabalt, and Andrew J. (Melanie) Dhabalt, all of Springfield; daughters, Deborah McCoy of Santa Maria, CA and Victoria Compton of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Brittney, Trey, Tim, Matt, Emily and Amy Dhabalt, Tricia McCoy, and Sydney Compton; one great-grandson, Brody; a brother, James P. (Jeannie) Dooley of Peoria; a brother-in-law, Larry (Sue) Dhabalt of Orion; and one aunt, Sr. Mary Brian Costello, RSM of Darien.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry, Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Christ the King with Rev. Joseph Ring, celebrant.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.

Private family interment will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King, 1930 Barberry, Springfield, IL 62704.

The family of Kathleen Dhabalt is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019