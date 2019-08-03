|
|
Kathleen I. "Sally" Bolton 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kathleen I. "Sally" Bolton, 76, of Springfield, died on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on June 15, 1943, in Farmer City, to William Woodward and Kathryn (Cook) Gordon.
Survivors include daughter, Kathy Bolton, of Springfield; son, Bob (Charlotte) Bolton, of Benld; five grandchildren, BR Bolton, Heather Hiatt Day; JR Hiatt, Kathleen Gooden, and Bryan Gooden; and several great-grandchildren.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William and Tubby Woodward.
Kathleen belonged to First Church of Brethren. She was a resident of Springfield most of her life. She was a sales associate at Lowes for over ten years and was a housekeeper at Memorial Medical Center for several years.
Kathleen loved to crochet and cook. She truly enjoyed to read. Kathleen was a major history buff and enjoyed going to the library.
Visitation: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Farmer City with Rev. Dr. Bobbi Dykema officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Medical Center Palliative Care.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019