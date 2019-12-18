The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Vipond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen K. Vipond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen K. Vipond Obituary
Kathleen K. Vipond 1951 - 2019
New Holland, IL—Kathleen K. Vipond passed away at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2019.
Kathleen was born on June 2, 1951 in Bloomington, IL; daughter of Bernard and Gertrude (Mueller) Jacobs. She married James Vipond on June 14, 1969 in Lexington, IL. He survives her.
Also surviving Kathleen is her son: Jim (Taylor) Vipond of Hennepin, IL; two grandchildren: Cole James and Eric John Vipond both of Hennepin, IL; her siblings: Susan (Larry) McGuire of Lexington, IL, Judy Thoms of Phoenix, AZ, Marcia (Paul) Stauffer of Bloomington, IL, Allen (Julie) Jacobs of Lexington, IL, and Dick Jacobs of Bloomington, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Dennis Jacobs.
Kathleen retired from Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in 2016 after 43 years of service. She started as a Medical Records Clerk and retired in Administration. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Holland.
Kathleen was a gentle and loving person. One of her great joys in life was her family, especially her grandsons Cole and Eric. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She had a special ability to relate to and work with people. She was particularly fond of traveling, gardening, and baking.
A memorial service for Kathleen will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in New Holland, IL with Rev. Charles Olander officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial at East Lawn Cemetery in Bloomington will be held at later date. Memorials may be made in Kathleen's name to Zion Lutheran Church or Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now