Kathleen Rae Bartolomucci 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kathleen Rae Bartolomucci, 69, of Springfield, died at 2:25 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at home. She was born on April 14, 1949, in Springfield, the daughter of Nicholas and Mary A. (Kennedy) Bartolomucci.
Surviving are one sister, Renee (David) Bartolomucci Burkum of Springfield; one brother, Nicholas J. Bartolomucci II of Springfield; one nephew, Brett J. Freeman; two nieces, Erin K. (Billy) Cohen and Brenna M. Freeman; great nephew Koda J. Cohen; one aunt; one uncle and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Deborah A. (Bartolomucci) Freeman and many beloved pets, especially, Angel.
Kathy was a graduate of Springfield Junior College with a B.A. and Master's from Illinois State University.
She started her career as a teacher at St. Patrick's grade school. Kathy worked at financial institutions and credit unions, retiring as an Accountant IV from the Illinois State Treasurer's Office.
Kathy loved animals. She belonged to the Arabian Horse Association and the 4-H Club and loved to show horses and dogs. Her favorite sporting event was watching the Triple Crown. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music and Broadway shows.
Private family services.
Memorial contributions may be made to and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Share stories, pictures
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019