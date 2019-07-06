|
David Edwards 1947 - 2019
Madisonville, TX—On Thursday, July 4, 2019, David A. Edwards, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 72 in Madisonville, TX.
David was born on January 6, 1947 in Springfield, IL, son of Marshall and Mary Edwards. He was married to Brenda Edwards in Springfield, IL in 1969 and had his son, Douglas Edwards. He married Pam Edwards in Tuscon, AZ, in 1983 and had his son, Joshua Edwards. They lived in Tuscon AZ for 30 years and moved to Madisonville TX in 2009. He retired from the VA hospital in Tuscon, AZ in 2009.
David served in the Vietnam war from 1967 to 1968 in the United States Navy.
David's hobbies included model car building, stamp collecting and gun collecting. He was known for his sense of humor, his intelligence, and always the social butterfly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Marsh, and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his former wife, Brenda, his wife, Pam, and his sons, Douglas and Joshua; Joshua's children, Mia and Marshall Edwards, and Douglas's child, Nick Edwards.
A memorial service for David Allen Edwards will be held on Wednesday July 10th, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 5084 Church Lane, North Zulch, Texas.
For local family and friends a gathering will be held on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 at 6:00 pm at The Sandbar, 6111 Mechanicsburg Rd, Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 7 to July 8, 2019