Kathryn A. Tenfelder 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kathryn A. Tenfelder, 75, of Springfield, died peacefully in her sleep on September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 25, 1944 in Springfield to Walter and Evelyn Maxine (Baughman) Sutton. She married George E. Tenfelder on October 1, 1979 and he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Melissa (Michael) Underwood and Lacey (four legged companion); two sons, Mark A. (Annie) Ivy and Michael T. (fiancé, Angi Kelley) Ivy; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Tate and Connie Oppermen; three step-children, Arlene (Paul) Cerbie, Mary (Pat) Shea and John Tenfelder.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joann Sutton.
A private family service is being held.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
