1/1
Kathryn A. Tenfelder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn A. Tenfelder 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kathryn A. Tenfelder, 75, of Springfield, died peacefully in her sleep on September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 25, 1944 in Springfield to Walter and Evelyn Maxine (Baughman) Sutton. She married George E. Tenfelder on October 1, 1979 and he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Melissa (Michael) Underwood and Lacey (four legged companion); two sons, Mark A. (Annie) Ivy and Michael T. (fiancé, Angi Kelley) Ivy; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Tate and Connie Oppermen; three step-children, Arlene (Paul) Cerbie, Mary (Pat) Shea and John Tenfelder.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joann Sutton.
A private family service is being held.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved