Kathryn "Kathy" E. Brown 1942 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kathryn "Kathy" E. Brown, 78, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on August 26, 1942 in Springfield to Frank and Juanita (Welch) Von De Bur.
Kathy is survived by her son, Greg and daughter and son-in- law, Mary and Ron Wright; sister, Cecilia (Bill, deceased) Garecht of Joliet; brothers, George (Pat, deceased) Von De Bur of Chatham and Paul (Cathy) Von De Bur of Cantrall.
Preceding her in death are her parents and brother Robert and sister-in-law Ellen.
Kathy was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan and one of the rare Cardinals fans who cheered for the Chicago Cubs if the Cardinals were not on tv; no one does that. She was committed to feeding all of the neighborhood birds, squirrels, chipmunks and any other critter that needed food or water. Kathy was an avid reader, loved President Abraham Lincoln and enjoyed visiting the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. Her presence and thoughtfulness for people and animals will be greatly missed.
A memorial gathering will be held, 5 – 8 pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home, 2626 E. Andrew Road, Sherman, IL.
Private inurnment at Oak Ridge Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Casual attire is encouraged.
Due to our nation's pandemic, CDC protocol shall be followed, requiring masks for all guests.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Simmons Cancer Institute https://siuf.org/giving/college-unit/medicine.php
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems