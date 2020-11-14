1/1
Kathryn J. "Kay" Loveless
1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kathryn "Kay" J. Loveless, 83, of Springfield, formerly from Columbus Ohio, died at 2:12 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Heritage Health. She was born on June 30, 1937 in Springfield to William and Eileen (Harris) Wicks. She married Charles D. "Chick" Loveless on November 26, 1955. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2004.
She is survived by her great niece, Kathryn "Kate" Edmiston, and great, great niece, Avie J. Hickman, as well as several other nieces and nephews; and her canine companion Abby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Billy and Ed Wicks; sister, Nancy Hake and canine companion, Dolly.
Kay was a member of the Springfield Motor Boat Club and a Lanphier Alumni. She was a fun-loving social butterfly with many friends, and a reputation for knowing how to have a good time! She maintained many dear friendships stemming back from grade school.
She retired from the State of Ohio and State of Illinois where she worked as an office manager. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private services will be held.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
