Kathryn M. Hamblin 1939 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Kathryn Marie Hamblin, 79, of Pawnee, Illinois, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born July 30, 1939, in Carlinville, the daughter of John and Christine Silvoso Richvalsky. She married Larry D. Hamblin May 19, 1962, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Benld. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kathryn was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Auburn and the Catholic Women United in Pawnee. She was a class of 1957 graduate of Benld High School and worked at the Tiny Teepee and Nelson Drug Store in Pawnee.
Kathryn was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, GG, sister, and friend. She was very proud of her family and was excited to be "GG" to her four great-grandchildren. She loved family gatherings, and any chance she had to spend time with her family and friends was important to her. She enjoyed spending a few winter months at the Dolphin Inn on Ft. Myers Beach and looked forward to taking the whole family to Florida every June.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; two daughters, Lisa K. (husband, Andy) Turner, of Bloomington and Lora A. (husband, Rick) Leskovisek, of Franklin; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley (husband, Randy) Sattovia of Litchfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of a funeral Mass at 11a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Auburn with Rev. James Palakudy officiating. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Pawnee.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Curry Funeral Home is serving the family of Kathryn Marie Hamblin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
