Kathy A. Williams 1952 - 2020
Pawnee, IL—Kathy A. Williams, 67 of Pawnee passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 3, 1952 in Rosiclare, IL the daughter of Arlie and Juanita Butler Patton. She was preceded in death by her step-father, William "Bill" Fraizer, who she considered her father and by her step-son, Shayne Williams.
She married Matt Williams on August 18, 1990.
Kathy enjoyed playing the poker machines, working in her yard, cooking and crocheting. She made afghans for people all over the state.
Surviving are her husband Matt; one daughter, Laurie Eby of Chatham; one step-son, Jeff (Kendra) Williams of O'Fallon, IL; mother, Juanita Hall of Pawnee; one sister, Margie Simpson of Pawnee; a niece, Sonja Mullink; two nephews, Stan and Mason Lloyd; and a great niece, Avery Lloyd.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Pawnee Food Pantry, PO Box 304, Pawnee, IL 62558.
Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020