Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bramley Funeral Home
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy A. Williams


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy A. Williams Obituary
Kathy A. Williams 1952 - 2020
Pawnee, IL—Kathy A. Williams, 67 of Pawnee passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 3, 1952 in Rosiclare, IL the daughter of Arlie and Juanita Butler Patton. She was preceded in death by her step-father, William "Bill" Fraizer, who she considered her father and by her step-son, Shayne Williams.
She married Matt Williams on August 18, 1990.
Kathy enjoyed playing the poker machines, working in her yard, cooking and crocheting. She made afghans for people all over the state.
Surviving are her husband Matt; one daughter, Laurie Eby of Chatham; one step-son, Jeff (Kendra) Williams of O'Fallon, IL; mother, Juanita Hall of Pawnee; one sister, Margie Simpson of Pawnee; a niece, Sonja Mullink; two nephews, Stan and Mason Lloyd; and a great niece, Avery Lloyd.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Pawnee Food Pantry, PO Box 304, Pawnee, IL 62558.
Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -