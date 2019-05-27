|
Kathy Jo Lewis 1959 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kathy Jo Lewis, 60, of Springfield passed away Saturday, May 25, at 7:40 pm at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Kathy was born on January 17, 1959 in Springfield, the eldest child of George E. and Shirley Blankenship Lewis. She spent her early childhood in Roanoke, Illinois and later in Girard and Springfield. She was a 1977 graduate of Girard High School and soon after went to work for the Illinois Secretary of State's office, from which she retired in June of 2013.
Kathy is survived by her children, Joshua Smith of Pensacola, Florida, Jennifer Smith of Bloomington, Indiana, and Kristen Smith of Springfield, Illinois; her parents George and Karen Lueschen Lewis of Champaign, Illinois; her brothers David Lewis of Assumption, Illinois, and Fr. Alaric (Mark) Lewis and Maurizio Farina of Norwich, England; and her companion Rich Hartman of Springfield, Illinois. Additional survivors include 4 grandchildren, (Joseph, Bryce, Cadynce, and Claire), many cousins, aunts and an uncle. Knowing that family is not always about blood, special mention also goes out to dear friends and co-grandmothers Nancy Hood and Patti Wright for their love and care for Kathy.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Jean, her special angel granddaughter Kayla Marie, and fraternal and maternal grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Kathy fought so bravely against her disease, first as a young woman and then later in life. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. As one friend put it: "Kathy spent a lifetime caring more for others than she did for herself." She was a lifetime and passionate Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini fan. She loved harassing her brothers and her Dad, and was especially thankful for "Mamma Karen," always taking her side in any "dispute with Dad."
Visitation for Kathy Jo Lewis will be from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, May 29 at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Springfield on Thursday at noon. Private interment will follow at Stearns Cemetery, Fithian, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 29, 2019