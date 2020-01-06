|
|
Kay Hermsmeyer Kasten 1949 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Kay Hermsmeyer Kasten, age 70, of Petersburg, Illinois, died at 6:41 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1949, in Litchfield, Illinois, one of three children of Dr. Carl and Joyce Hermsmeyer.
Kay graduated from Litchfield High School and Brown's Business College in Springfield. She worked many years at the Petersburg Observer and State of Illinois EPA. She was an excellent cook but rhubarb pie was her specialty. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two grandkids.
Kay is survived by her husband, William Kasten; her daughter, Tara (husband Dane) Cox; granddaughter, Bailey Cox; grandson, Hayden Cox; a brother, David (wife Toni) Hermsmeyer; a sister, Beth (husband Bob) Harmon; and many nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on January 8, 2020, at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, Illinois. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Rose Hill Cemetery in Petersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kay's name may be made to the . Please visit Kay's online obituary at hurleyfh.com to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020