Kay L. LeSeure
Springfield, IL - Kay L. LeSeure, 60, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home. Please see Tuesday's paper for complete obituary. Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.vancilmurphy.com 217-525-1500
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.