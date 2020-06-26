Kay L. LeSeure
Kay L. LeSeure
Springfield, IL - Kay L. LeSeure, 60, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home. Please see Tuesday's paper for complete obituary. Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
