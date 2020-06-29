Kay L. LeSeure
1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kay L. LeSeure, 60, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 29, 1959, to Carl and Pat (Haensel) Krueger. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen and brother-in-law, Jim Hinton.
Kay was employed by the State of Illinois Comptroller's office for 38 years. She volunteered with the Central Illinois Foodbank and Enos Park Community Garden. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and dance performances.
She is survived by her sons, Chad LeSeure (Andrea Hoskinson) and Kurt (Stephanie) LeSeure; grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Kendall and Isaac; great-granddaughter, Lennox; sisters, Kathy Hinton, Kim Krueger and Karla (Matt) Vlahovich; nephew, Bryce and several cousins.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery.
Flowers will be welcomed or contributions may be made to: Central Illinois Foodbank.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
JUL
2
Service
01:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
