Kay L. MacKenzie 1940 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Kay L. MacKenzie, 80 of Auburn passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born March 31, 1940 in Vandalia, the daughter of Louis and Katie Chatham Kirkman.
She married David B. MacKenzie on June 28, 1958 and he preceded her in death on August 24, 1997.
Kay loved being a librarian. She also loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are four sons, David (Rirett) MacKenzie, John (Susan) MacKenzie, Kevin (Cynthia) MacKenzie and Brian (Lynie) MacKenzie; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; one sister, Evadine (Jerry) Ridinger; brother in law, Neil MacKenzie; several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Forever Home Feline Ranch, PO Box 9740, Rochester, IL 62791 for their Chatham Veterinarian bills.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.