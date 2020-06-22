Kay L. MacKenzie
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay L. MacKenzie 1940 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Kay L. MacKenzie, 80 of Auburn passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born March 31, 1940 in Vandalia, the daughter of Louis and Katie Chatham Kirkman.
She married David B. MacKenzie on June 28, 1958 and he preceded her in death on August 24, 1997.
Kay loved being a librarian. She also loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are four sons, David (Rirett) MacKenzie, John (Susan) MacKenzie, Kevin (Cynthia) MacKenzie and Brian (Lynie) MacKenzie; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; one sister, Evadine (Jerry) Ridinger; brother in law, Neil MacKenzie; several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Forever Home Feline Ranch, PO Box 9740, Rochester, IL 62791 for their Chatham Veterinarian bills.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved