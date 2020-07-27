1/1
Kay Valee Hattoon Hofmann November 4, 1933 - July 18, 2020
Rapid City, SD—Kay Valee Hattoon Hofmann, 86, died July 18, 2020, at home. She was born in Mounds, IL to Effie Walbridge and Emil Joseph Hattoon. The family moved to Springfield where Kay graduated from Springfield High School. She received her B.A. from Blackburn College in Carlinville where she met her husband of 65 years, Alfred Robert Hofmann. She also attended graduate school at Northwestern University in Evanston.
Kay was a teacher in Roxana and Chicago public schools. Kay and Al were married at Westminster Presbyterian Church in 1955. They lived in Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Seattle, before settling in Rapid City in 1964.
Kay was a lifelong learner and an accomplished actress, starring in many plays in college and with the Rapid City Community Theater. She was also active in the League of Women Voters, the Rapid City Swim Team, and the Boy Scouts, where she served as a Den Leader.
She is survived by her husband, Al; five children, Paul (Peggy) of Round Rock, TX, Daniel (Michaele) of Rapid City, SD, Susan Hofmann of Chicago, IL, Ann Ghattas (Carl) of Alexandria, VA, and Peter (Neha Amin) of Springfield, IL; her sister, Bettie June Coffey of Chicago, IL; as well as 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kay Valee Hofmann; her parents; her sister, Annice Marie Edmundson; and her brother, Emil Joseph Hattoon Jr.
Throughout her life Kay believed in and preached the paramount importance of family. To that end, she helped all of us to navigate the vagaries of life in countless ways. She was selfless, wise, beautiful and funny. We are all better humans because she was either our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend. We will miss her tremendously, but are comforted by the knowledge that hers was truly a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cornerstone Mission in Rapid City, SD or the National Federation of the Blind.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
