Kaywin Davis 1935 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Kaywin Davis, 84, of Springfield, died at 12:28 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at her residence.

Kaywin was born March 26, 1935 in Granite City, the daughter of Dolan and June Proctor Holloway. She married Topper Davis on August 10, 1973 in Edwardsville.

Kaywin was a graduate of Staunton City High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from SIU Edwardsville, along with her teaching certificate. She served as the Executive Director at Youth Service Bureau and was involved with several organizations, including Zonta, the United Way, Youth Service Bureau, and Illinois Collaboration on Youth. Kaywin enjoyed reading, embroidery, quilt making, and educating herself. She also had a great love of children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Bert, Dan and James Holloway.

She is survived by her husband, Topper Davis of Springfield; two sons, David Sievers of Staunton and Michael (Zeny) Sievers of Oceanside, CA; two daughters, Linda Sievers of Carbondale and Susan (Dave) Laker of Philo; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas (Mary) Holloway of Edwardsville; and three nephews, Dolan, Timothy, and Eric.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Private ceremonies will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Way of Central Illinois, 1999 Wabash, Suite 107, Springfield, IL 62704-5375.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 20 to June 21, 2019