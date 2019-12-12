|
Keith A. Clardy 1971 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Keith A. Clardy, 48, of Chatham IL, passed away at his residence on Wednesday December 11, 2019.
He was born in Springfield IL, on May 8, 1971 the son of William H. and Carol (Conigilo) Clardy.
Keith was preceded in death by his father William Howard Clardy; grandparents, Carlo and Katherine Coniglio, and William and Rosemary Clardy.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Clardy; brother, Craig Clardy; niece, Lauren Clardy and nephew, Trevor Clardy; close friend, Tammy Balletta; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his dog, Eva.
Keith loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed antiquing, reading, baking and gardening
Cremation services are being accorded.
Visitation is going to be held on Sunday December 15, 2019 from 12noon till the time of a memorial service at 2pm. Services are going to be held at 530 N. 5th St. Springfield IL, 62702 Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019