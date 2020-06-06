Keith Andrew Adams 1963 - 2020

St. Petersburg, FL—With deepest sorrow, we announce, Keith Andrew Adams, our beloved son, brother and family member, passed away suddenly in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Keith will be missed every day by his mother, Delores; his sister, Carol; his brothers: Nickolet, Thomas, Terry, Timothy, Christopher and John; and his nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Keith was predeceased by his father, John.

Keith attended Saint Joseph Catholic School, Lanphier High School and the Capital Area Career Center where he studied construction and welding. Keith worked as an independent contractor for several years.

While exploring his fondness for the culinary arts, he later became a self-taught fine dining chef. Keith was well-known for preparing delicious, visually stunning entrees which led to job offers out-of-state.

Keith loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was the life of the party. Keith enjoyed cooking, traveling, spending time outdoors and attending the Illinois State Fair. Many summer nights we would find Keith in the grandstand, passionately singing along to his favorite rock songs.

Keith was a private man of indomitable spirit and had a heart of gold. We cherish the memories with you Keith. We love you forever.

A private Funeral Mass will be held for immediate family at 10:00AM on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church located at 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704. The Rite of Committal will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in the Prayer Garden at Blessed Sacrament at 10:00AM on Friday June 12th, 2020.

Romans 8:38-39, "For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store