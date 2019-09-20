|
|
Keith Kuhnke 1952 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Keith Kuhnke, 67, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning September 19, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1952 in DuQuoin, Illinois to William and Wilda Kuhnke. Keith married Carolyn Fox on June 11, 1986 and she survives.
Mr. Kuhnke is also survived by his brothers: David Bruce (Michelle) Kuhnke of Tampa, FL., Mark (Janet) Kuhnke of Springfield and Kurt (Lisa) Kuhnke of Leawood, KS., one sister-in-law Jo Ann Kuhnke of Herrin, IL., and one brother-in-law John (Barb) Fox. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and great nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Captain William Andrew Kuhnke.
Keith graduated from Johnston City High School in Johnston City, Illinois and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. He was a pharmacist for over forty years retiring from Schnucks Pharmacy in 2016. Keith was a proud member of Kappa Psi Fraternity and he thoroughly enjoyed playing golf, reading a good mystery, playing any type of cards and feeding his hummingbirds. He loved traveling to many wonderful destinations but especially to Las Vegas.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday September 23, 2019 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, with burial to follow at Ashland Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of service Monday at Bisch West. In Lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK. 74182 or to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL. 62703 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019