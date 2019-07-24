Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Keith Naudain
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abundant Faith Christian Center
2525 Taylor Avenue
Springfield, IL
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abundant Faith Christian Center
2525 Taylor Avenue
Springfield, IL
Keith Lynn Naudain


1976 - 2019
Keith Lynn Naudain Obituary
Keith Lynn Naudain 1976 - 2019
Nashville, TN—Keith Lynn Naudain "Smooth", 43, departed this life on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Keith was born on May 12, 1976 in Springfield, IL to the union of Rutha and Jeffrey Naudain.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Abundant Faith Christian Center, 2525 Taylor Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703 with Minister Antony Powell Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service from 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 25 to July 26, 2019
