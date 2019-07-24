|
|
Keith Lynn Naudain 1976 - 2019
Nashville, TN—Keith Lynn Naudain "Smooth", 43, departed this life on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Keith was born on May 12, 1976 in Springfield, IL to the union of Rutha and Jeffrey Naudain.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Abundant Faith Christian Center, 2525 Taylor Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703 with Minister Antony Powell Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service from 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 25 to July 26, 2019