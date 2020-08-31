1/1
Keith Robert Burklow
1955 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Keith Robert Burklow, 64, of Springfield, IL died at 1:50 pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. He was born September 9, 1955 in Pinckneyville, IL to Audi and Florine (Emery) Burklow. He married Nancy Boozell on March 23, 1991 in Normal, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Burklow of Springfield; five children, Nicholas (Kimberly) Burklow of Beaverton, OR, Emily (Chris) Mueller of St. Charles, MO, Andrew, Alex and Aric Burklow, all of Springfield; four grandchildren, Juliet, Trent and Zoe Burklow and Cecelia Mueller expected in October; one sister, Janet (Gene) Burcham of Huntington, IN; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Theresa Boozell of Bloomington, IL; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcia (Ed) Krivus, Mark (Karen) Boozell, Greg (Laurie Hogin) Boozell, and Steve Boozell; nieces and nephews, Karen (Jon) Klister, Laura (Rick) Zahm, Stephanie and Mike Krivus, Marcus, Joseph and Charlie Boozell. He also has several great nieces, cousins, one uncle, and two aunts.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents.
Keith worked for the State of Illinois since 1984, currently as Bureau Chief over Federal Finance at the Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
He grew up in Ashland, IL, attended Bradley University and graduated from Sangamon State University. He loved classic cars, trivia, history, traveling, attending Lenten fish frys, talking about sports, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's baseball fan. Keith had a tremendous impact on those around him, modeling kindness and compassion. He is loved by many. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and their trips to Orange Beach, AL during the past few years.
Memorial Mass: 11 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating.
Private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal, IL at a later date. Family will host a celebration of Keith's life sometime next year.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Little Flower Catholic School, or to the CJD Foundation. Please see StaabFuneralHomes.com for list of complete addresses.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

