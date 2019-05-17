|
Kelley L. Cleer 1960 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kelley L. Cleer, 59, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born May 5, 1960, to Alfred and Louisa (Eddington) Weichert. She married Philip Cleer on March 25, 1994.
Kelley was employed with several area veterinary clinics, most recently with Capitol Illini Veterinary Services. She loved animals and enjoyed antiquing and going for drives.
She is survived by her husband, Phil; six furbies, Kahn, Albi, Sumo, Spedward, Annie and Bella; 6 lizards; her mother, Louisa; brothers, Patrick (Wendy) and Mark (Luetta) Weichert; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5:30 until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League or to the Cleer family to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 18 to May 19, 2019