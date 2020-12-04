Kenneth "Ken" Allan Martin 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kenneth "Ken" Allan Martin, 82, of Springfield, died at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Virden.
Ken was born May 20, 1938, in Springfield, the son of John H. and Edna M. Ihlenfeldt Martin. He married Betty L. Martin and she preceded him in death. Ken then married L. Sue Martin and she also preceded him in death. He later met and married Maxine Thornton Burgar on March 10, 2007 in Springfield.
Ken graduated from Springfield High School in 1956 and proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for seven years. He was the owner and operator of Ford Printing for 55 years until his retirement in 2011. Ken was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was elected to the Greater Springfield Bowling Hall of Fame in 2005. He was also a member of the ABC Club.
Ken loved to spend time with his family and especially enjoyed supporting and attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and liked to travel anywhere enjoying activities from boating to snow skiing.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William, Jack, David, and Tom Martin.
Ken is survived by his wife, Maxine Martin of Springfield; son, Craig (wife, Betsy) Martin of Springfield; daughter, Kelly Aidich of Williamsville; step-sons, Jeff (wife, Sandy) Smith of Rochester, Steve (wife, Teresa) Smith of Jackson, MS, and Rick (girlfriend, Julie) Burgar of Allen, TX; step-daughters, Toni (husband, John) Reynolds of Lakeville, MN and Tina (husband, Chris) Zettek of Springfield; grandchildren, Taylor Kinkade, Paige Martin, Quin and Laken Aidich, Erin Lomascolo, Baylee, Peyton and Megan Smith, Josh Reynolds, Dani Balducci, Bri Reynolds, Shannon Potratz, Taylor Zettek, and Amy Smith; great-grandchildren, Elliott Kinkade and Landon, Kinlie, and Reese Lomascolo; a sister, Donna (husband, Tom) Strode of Bath; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
A private family inurnment will be held at Oak Ridge Mausoleum.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St. Springfield, IL 62702 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Drive Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
