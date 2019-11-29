|
|
Kenneth E. Stinnett 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kenneth E. Stinnett, 75, of Springfield, IL, died at 2:55 am, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born December 5, 1943 in Springfield, IL, to Kenneth LaVerne and Willreta A. (Spence) Stinnett.
Survivors include his two sons, Jason (Takako) Stinnett of Japan and William Stinnett of Springfield, IL; three grandchildren, Keita, Reina, and Rinka Stinnett; one sister, Sandy (Len) Schmohe of Springfield, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William Stinnett.
Kenneth was a lifetime resident of Springfield. He served in the National Guard and retired from the State of Illinois with the Department of Revenue. Kenneth enjoyed to cook, fish, and camp.
Visitation: 9:30 am- 11:30 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home –Springfield, IL.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield, IL, with Dr. Wayne P. Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network or .
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019