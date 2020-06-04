Kenneth E. Young
Riverton, IL - Kenneth E. Young, 68, died at 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. 217-544-4646
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.