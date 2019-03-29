|
|
Kenneth F. White 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kenneth F. White, 70, of Springfield, died at 5:45 am, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. John's Hospital. He was born September 8, 1948 in Coffeen, IL, to Kenneth H. and Evelyn Nihiser White. He married Sue Kunz on October 9, 1971, and she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Kenneth B. (Megan Sanderson) White and Kerri Elizabeth (Andre) Bouravnev; mother, Evelyn White of Springfield; Springfield four grandchildren Anna K., Abigail G., Mira H., Jana K., and Kennedy M. who is arriving in June; three sisters, Kristine White of Springfield, Marie Walters of Mechanicsburg and Marsha Jett of Springfield; one brother, Benjamin White of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and two sisters, Kathleen White and Tandra White-Jennings.
Kenneth retired from the Illinois State Police as Security Administrator. He was co-owner of Bergh-White Opticians.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of Eastview Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon/Elder and in the Youth Ministry for thirty years; as well as a member of Illini Club; Sangamo Club and Nighthawks Dance Club. He was an avid Cubs fan and an example to all, as a life well lived, being a man dedicated to his family, church and the God he served.
Memorial Gathering: 4 – 7 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield. A second gathering will be held from 10:30 am – 11:15 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Eastview Baptist Church.
Memorial Service: 11:30 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Eastview Baptist Church with Pastor Bennie Fisher officiating. Burial will be at Camp Butler National cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Land Foundation or Reverend Kenneth H. White Scholarship c/o the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019