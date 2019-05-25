|
Kenneth (Ken) H. Dobbe 1926 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Kenneth H. Dobbe, 92, passed away at his home in Concordia Village on May 21, 2019. Kenneth was born on August 6, 1926 to Milton and May Irene (Thompson) Dobbe in his beloved hometown, Huxley, IA. After graduation from Huxley High School in 1944, he served iAn the U.S. Navy
Ken then acquired a bachelor's degree and subsequent master's degree in teaching from the University of Missouri.
Ken married Ruth (Jurgens) Dobbe from Virginia, IL. on Thanksgiving Day in 1950. Ken and Ruth enjoyed a close and happy marriage for over 68 years.
Ken enjoyed his summer vacations as an avid gardener, golfer and Chicago Cubs fan. He was a long time member and faithful attendee of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, where he enjoyed the fellowship of its members. Ken had a strong faith in the gospel and always expressed a clear assurance that Jesus Christ was his Savior and Lord and looked forward to spending eternity in heaven.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Ruth; two children Janice (Dobbe) Miller (Tom) of Woodinville, WA. and Dale K. Dobbe (Cathy) of Pleasant Plains, IL; brother, Rev. LeRoy Dobbe (Ruth) of Lincoln, NE.; brother-in-law, Floyd S. Jurgens (Lois) of Petersburg, IL; seven grandchildren, Amy Hamilton, Carrie LaMotte, David Miller, Isaac Miller, Jessica Vanasse, Ryan Dobbe and Kyle Dobbe; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Pleasant Plains, IL. on May 31, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral is at 10 a.m. the following morning at the church on June 1, 2019. Burial with military honors will follow after the funeral at Rosehill Cemetery in Petersburg, IL.
Memorial donations and/or flowers may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, 525 N. Cartwright Street, Pleasant Plains, IL. 62677.
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 26 to May 27, 2019