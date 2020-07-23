Kenneth J. "Bubba" Barlow, Jr. 1967 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kenneth J. "Bubba" Barlow, Jr., 53, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. He was born June 14, 1967, in Springfield, the son of Kenneth J., Sr. and Nancy (Schroeder) Barlow.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his father, Kenneth Barlow, Sr. of Springfield; son, Kenneth J. (fiancé: Beth) Barlow of Springfield; step-daughter, Brandi Tuttle of Springfield; one grandchild; 3 step-grandchildren; four sisters, Tina Marie Cearlock, of Maryville, Brenda (Michael) James of Springfield, Kimberly Barlow of Springfield, and Carla (Russell) Masten of Chatham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kenneth worked at Portable Sanitation as a Septic Specialist. He was an avid reader, liked to fish and collected coins.
Visitation: 10:30 am until time of funeral at 12:00 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com