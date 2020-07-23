1/1
Kenneth J. "Bubba" Barlow Jr.
1967 - 2020
Kenneth J. "Bubba" Barlow, Jr. 1967 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kenneth J. "Bubba" Barlow, Jr., 53, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. He was born June 14, 1967, in Springfield, the son of Kenneth J., Sr. and Nancy (Schroeder) Barlow.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his father, Kenneth Barlow, Sr. of Springfield; son, Kenneth J. (fiancé: Beth) Barlow of Springfield; step-daughter, Brandi Tuttle of Springfield; one grandchild; 3 step-grandchildren; four sisters, Tina Marie Cearlock, of Maryville, Brenda (Michael) James of Springfield, Kimberly Barlow of Springfield, and Carla (Russell) Masten of Chatham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kenneth worked at Portable Sanitation as a Septic Specialist. He was an avid reader, liked to fish and collected coins.
Visitation: 10:30 am until time of funeral at 12:00 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
JUL
27
Funeral
12:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Kenny I am so sorry for your loss. May our Great God welcome your son into his Kingdom with open arms.
Steve Patricia Gietl
Friend
