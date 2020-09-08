Kenneth "Ken" J. Smith 1948 - 2020
Roachdale, IN—Kenneth "Ken" J. Smith, 72 of Roachdale, passed away on September 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 9, 1948 to the late Harold and Norma Jean (Henry) Smith in Harrisburg, Illinois. He married Georgean (Teper) Smith on November 5, 1994 in Carol Stream, Illinois. She survives.
Ken was self employed all of his life working as a photographer, insurance agent and car salesman. He loved cars, especially his 1967 Chevelle, motorcycles, going to auctions, camping, squirrel hunting, his dog Simon, and being outdoors. He will be greatly missed by his dear family and so many friends. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 25 years.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Georgean, children, Shannon (Kevin) Eyrse, Jodi Hogrewe, Jami Chaplain, John Hogrewe, four grandchildren; Jessica, Lauren, Olivia, and Hannah sister, Phyllis Wright, his first wife, Debbie (Hubbs) Mifflin, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, and brother in law, Kevin Wright.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Memorials in Ken's memory made me made to the Roachdale Fire Department. You are invited to visit www.serviesmorgan.com
where you may leave an online condolence or share a memory with the family. Servies & Morgan Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.