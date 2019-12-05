|
|
Kenneth L. Duerr 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kenneth L. Duerr, 89, of Springfield, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on December 30, 1929, in Springfield, to Adolph and Flossie (Miller) Duerr. He married Bonnie Lou Stone-Van Etten on February 15, 1983 and she preceded him in death in 2014.
Also preceding Kenneth in death are his parents; daughters, Susan Sefried and Krissy Duerr; sisters, Peggy Kelly and Norma Jean Duerr; and brother, Herb Duerr.
Survivors include, daughters, Karen (Kurt) Rust of Canon City, CO and Joy Duerr of Springfield; sons, Thomas (Tina) Duerr of Roodhouse and David Duerr of Springfield; step-children, Susan (Dan Pedersen) Van Etten of Washington State, David (Laura) Van Etten of California and Cindy (Terry) Van Etten of Springfield; 7 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Coville of Springfield; and a few nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was a member of Illinois Bell Pioneers Association and was an electrician for Illinois Bell and AT&T. Kenneth was a United States Airforce Veteran serving during the Korean War and a resident of Springfield for most of his life.
He was known for his work ethic, putting in long hours and even volunteering for holidays and overtime. His kids often wondered if work may have seemed like a vacation for him compared to home life. Raising six children with scads of neighborhood kids and friends endlessly filling the house and yard, home may not have been as joyous for him as it was for them. He was a kind, intelligent, and honorable man, we will miss him.
Cremation was accorded by Staab Funeral Home – Springfield prior to services.
Graveside Service: 12 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019