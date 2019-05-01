Home

Hough Funeral Home
512 East Broad Street
Raymond, IL 62560
(217) 229-4219
Kenneth L. "Keck" Elmore


Waggoner, IL—Kenneth L. Elmore "Keck", age 99, of Waggoner passed away on Friday, April 26 at home.Keck was born May, 11 1919, in rural Coffeen, the son of Ernest and Mary Eva (Harvey) Elmore. He married Virginia Long, she preceded him on April 11, 2019. He served in the US Army Air Force during World War II.
He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Elmore of St. Augustine, FL, and Peggy (Greg) Hampton of Raymond; a son, Ken (Cheri) Elmore of Waggoner; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, JoAnne Lubben; great-grandson, Keck Hampton; 5 brothers; and 4 sisters.
Visitation for Keck will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 9 to Noon at Community of Faith Church in Raymond. Private committal services will be held at Asbury Cemetery, Raymond, Illinois.
Memorials to the Panhandle Food Pantry.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com.
Hough Funeral Home in Raymond is assisting the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2019
