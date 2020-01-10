Home

Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
View Map
Kenneth L. Hobbs


1940 - 2020
Kenneth L. Hobbs Obituary
Kenneth L. Hobbs 1940 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Kenneth L. Hobbs 79 of Rochester passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Generations Nursing Home in Decatur, IL
Kenny was born March 7, 1940 in Cascade, IL to Chesley H. and Georgia I. Popp Hobbs.
He was a 1958 graduate of Rochester High School. He was a machinist by trade who worked at Allis Chalmers which later became Fiat Allis. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, blacksmithing and history. He was an excellent marksman and enjoyed teaching others how to hunt and fish. Kenny used his blacksmithing skills to create beautiful handmade hunting knives and skinning plyers for fishing. He loved tinkering in his shop and took pride in building unusual bicycles and floats for local parades. He was a history enthusiast and enjoyed researching his family history.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kim Myers, grandson Randy Myers, brothers Arch and Walter Hobbs and brother in law Edward Richards.
He is survived by daughter Pam (Jason) Coe of Illiopolis, son Wes Hobbs of Rochester, grandsons Eston Coe of Illiopolis and Tyler Hobbs of Edinburg.
Family will receive friends from 4-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Larry Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Edinburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to .
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.om
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
