Kenneth Leo Crotchett 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kenneth Leo Crotchett, 90, born July 15, 1929 to Ross and Enid Crotchett, peacefully joined the Lord on November 19, 2019. He and his twin brother, Kentner, and siblings grew up in Kane, IL. After attending Illinois State Normal University, he was drafted into the U.S Army in 1951 serving in Germany. He married Tamar "Esther" Day on August 8, 1954 and began his 35-year career in teaching/administration with Springfield District 186. He served as principal at Jane Addams and Ridgely Elementary Schools, assistant principal at Lanphier High School and taught at Washington Middle and Fairview Elementary Schools. In his spare time, Ken owned and operated KC Lawn Care.
Ken valued family above all else; he and Esther raised three daughters who gave them 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Ken loved the Chicago Cubs, fishing, and golfing. He was a proud member of Central Baptist Church (55+ years), SERTOMA International, Springfield Principals Association, VFW Post 10302, and the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 27.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Winston and Ross "Archie", and one sister Nola.
He is survived by his wife, Esther; daughters, Sally Jo (Derek) Dierker of Bixby, OK; Jeanne Louise (John) Thorpe of Riverton, IL; and Rebecca Day (Gary) Gray of Sherman, IL; brothers Kentner and James, and sisters Meda and Lois.
Ken attended the Men's Prayer breakfast at Central Baptist Church regularly; they meet on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month at 8:00 and have what Ken said is the "best breakfast and Christian fellowship around."
A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until time of services at 12:30 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Mary Ellen Sharp officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019