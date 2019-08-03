Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Kenneth Brown
Kenneth Leon Brown Sr.


1931 - 2019
Kenneth Leon Brown Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Leon Brown Sr. 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kenneth Leon Brown, Sr., 87, of Springfield, IL passed away on July 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 25, 1931 in Springfield, IL to Lawrence "Tuffy" Sr. and Lillian (Lockhart) Brown.
Funeral Services Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Union Baptist Church
(Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Rev. Peggie Senor Officiating
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
